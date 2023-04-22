Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Meghalaya

Eid was celebrated with religious fervour in several parts of Meghalaya on Saturday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma greeted people on the occasion.

''Let the celebration remind us of a sense of responsibility to bring people together in harmony and may it bring abundant joy and prosperity amidst peace, love and hope,'' the CM said in a statement.

Eid prayers were offered in Shillong, Dawki, Nongpoh, Lad Rymbai, Byrnihat and in the Garo hills.

Thousands of people offered prayers at the Eidgah of Madina Masjid in Shillong.

Muslims constitute four per cent of Christian-majority Meghalaya's nearly three million population.

