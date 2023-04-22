Left Menu

Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Meghalaya

PTI | Shillong | Updated: 22-04-2023 20:49 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 20:49 IST
Eid celebrated with religious fervour in Meghalaya
  • Country:
  • India

Eid was celebrated with religious fervour in several parts of Meghalaya on Saturday.

Governor Phagu Chauhan and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma greeted people on the occasion.

''Let the celebration remind us of a sense of responsibility to bring people together in harmony and may it bring abundant joy and prosperity amidst peace, love and hope,'' the CM said in a statement.

Eid prayers were offered in Shillong, Dawki, Nongpoh, Lad Rymbai, Byrnihat and in the Garo hills.

Thousands of people offered prayers at the Eidgah of Madina Masjid in Shillong.

Muslims constitute four per cent of Christian-majority Meghalaya's nearly three million population.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023