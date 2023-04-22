Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL26 RAHUL-BUNGALOW-2NDLD VACATE **** Rahul Gandhi vacates official bungalow, says paying the price for speaking truth New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was paying the price for speaking the truth and vowed to continue to raise people's issues as he vacated his official bungalow in Lutyens' Delhi and shifted to his mother Sonia Gandhi's residence on Saturday. **** DEL30 LD HEAT **** No heatwave conditions over most of India for 5 days: IMD New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department on Saturday said most parts of India will have a sigh of relief for the next five days from the searing heatwave conditions that had rattled people this week. **** DEL29 SHAH-KARNATAKA **** Shah confident of BJP win in K'taka, says Rahul should not play 'victim' after disrespecting OBCs Bengaluru: Home Minister Amit Shah expressed confidence on Saturday that the BJP will win 15-20 seats more than the halfway mark in Karnataka assembly polls and asserted that its support base remains intact despite defection by some party leaders, noting that historically its rebels have not won and ''this will prove true this time also''. **** DEL25 LD EID **** India celebrates Eid with prayers New Delhi: India celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr on Saturday with people, dressed in traditional finery, offering prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, and families coming together for feasts. **** DEL17 ELECTION-KARNATAKA-MINISTER-INTERVIEW **** Rahul represents 'laziest type of politics', BJP is party for Karnataka's future: Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi represents the "laziest type of politics" of making bizarre allegations and promises without any intention to improve people's lives, Union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Saturday, days after the Congress leader created a ripple by pitching for caste census and pledged a slew of sops in Karnataka.By Kumar Rakesh **** MDS16 ISRO-2ND LD-SATELLITES **** PSLV-C55 successfully launches 2 Singapore satellites into orbit Sriharikota

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)