Left Menu

CM Sukhu declares lowest expenditure of Rs 11 lakh, Jai Ram Thakur Rs 35 lakh in HP assembly polls: ADR report

There are three independents as well.The average spending of 23 BJP MLAs was Rs 28.89 lakh. The average election expenditure of the Congress MLAs was Rs 22.87 lakh. The average expense of three independents was Rs 20.87 lakh.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 22-04-2023 21:26 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 21:26 IST
CM Sukhu declares lowest expenditure of Rs 11 lakh, Jai Ram Thakur Rs 35 lakh in HP assembly polls: ADR report
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has declared the lowest expenditure of Rs 11.25 lakh and the BJP MLA from Chopal the maximum of Rs 36.92 lakh in the last assembly polls, according to a report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) and the Himachal Election Watch.

Sukhu had contested the November 2022 polls from the Nadaun assembly constituency on a Congress ticket.

Former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur incurred an expenditure of Rs 35.34 lakh, the NGOs working for electoral reforms stated citing official data.

The organisations analysed election expenditure statements submitted by 66 of the 68 MLAs to the election authorities.

Election expenditure statements of two BJP MLAs -- Bikram Singh from Jaswan Pragpur and Puran Chand from Darang -- were not uploaded at the time the analysis was undertaken, State Coordinator Himachal Election Watch O P Bhuraita said.

The expense limit for an assembly poll candidate is Rs 40 lakh.

Sukhu has declared the lowest expenditure of Rs 11.25 lakh and the BJP MLA from Chopal, Balbir Singh Verma, the maximum of Rs 36.92 lakh, according to the report.

Former speaker Vipin Singh Parmar declared an expenditure of Rs 36.36 lakh.

The average election expense was Rs 24.88 lakh, which is 62 per cent of the expense limit, and the expense of 15 MLAs was less than 50 per cent, the report stated.

In the Assembly, the Congress has 40 members and the BJP 25. There are three independents as well.

The average spending of 23 BJP MLAs was Rs 28.89 lakh. The average election expenditure of the Congress MLAs was Rs 22.87 lakh. The average expense of three independents was Rs 20.87 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023