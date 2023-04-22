Left Menu

British MP appreciates Telangana CM KCR for installing Ambedkar statue

Hyderabad, Apr 22 PTI Indian-origin British MP Virendra Sharma has praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the installation of a 125 ft-tall statue of B R Ambedkar here and hoped that Rao will join them in the UK soon and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 22-04-2023 22:22 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 22:22 IST
British MP appreciates Telangana CM KCR for installing Ambedkar statue
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Apr 22 (PTI): Indian-origin British MP Virendra Sharma has praised Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao over the installation of a 125 ft-tall statue of B R Ambedkar here and hoped that Rao will join them in the UK soon and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue. Rao, popularly known as KCR, had unveiled the 125 ft-tall statue of Ambedkar here on April 14. In a letter addressed to the Telangana Chief Minister, (which was released by the CMO on Saturday), Member of Parliament for Ealing, Virendra Sharma said ''the construction of the new statue to B R Ambedkar is a great achievement and one I hope you and the entire state are proud of.'' ''The history and works of Ambedkar are the story of India. Themes of tolerance, his stance for equality in society, and his thoughts, actions and extensive writing were way ahead of his time in the UK and India,'' the veteran MP said.

Sharma said the ideas Ambedkar espoused and shared shaped the modern constitution of India, prioritising development and plurality over outdated notions. As author and father of the Constitution he drafted the text for the continuation of the nation, he said. ''Ambedkar had a vision for the future we still have not fully realised,'' Sharma said.

In the letter, Sharma further said he was proud to work closely with Telangana community organisations in the UK. ''It is a particular pleasure to work closely with Uday Nagaraju, a son of Telangana, putting himself forward for election in the UK. They do fantastic work, not just for their own community, but to invigorate and enrich the social and cultural life of the entire United Kingdom and Telangana diaspora,'' he said. ''I hope you will join us in the UK soon, and share the inspiration for the Hyderabad statue,'' Sharma added.

Costing Rs 146.50 crore, the statue is made out of 360 tonnes of stainless steel and 114 tonnes of bronze.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

MP: Couple, their teenage daughter end lives by jumping before running train

 India
2
Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost faith in childhood vaccines during COVID pandemic, UNICEF says and more

Health News Roundup: WHO launches mRNA vaccine hub in Cape Town; People lost...

 Global
3
ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domestic firms

ITC shares climb 2 pc; stands at 7th place in ranking of most valued domesti...

 India
4
SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

SAIL-BSL enters into MoU with Telecommunications Consultants India Limited

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023