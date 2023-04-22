Not a single dispute regarding recruitments in last 6 years under CM Yogi: UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Chairman Sanjay Shrinet on Saturday said that not a single dispute regarding recruitment in the last 6 years under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and added that the state has established a model of transparency in recruitment. While addressing the 24th National Conference of State Public Service Commission, UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet said, "It is our endeavour to conduct examinations in a fair and transparent manner by establishing better coordination between the State Public Service Commissions in the country".

"In the last 6 years, UP has conducted various recruitment examinations through the State Public Service Commission transparently, fair, without discrimination and corruption-free manner. The transparent manner in which the examinations and appointments have been conducted under the leadership of CM Yogi is a matter of discussion in the whole country today. UP's recruitment model is being lauded across the country today," he added. "UPPSC Chairman Sanjay Shrinet said that with the chairmen and members of the Public Service Commission of all the states gathered in the two-day national conference, brainstorming sessions on how the recruitment examinations to be held in different states can be conducted with complete fairness are being done to benefit maximum youth," the press release said.

The 24th two-day National Conference of State Public Service Commission Chairmen began Saturday at the Signature Building at Police Headquarters. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated the national convention in the morning, and three rounds of closed business sessions were held after that. Three close business sessions were organized during the inaugural session on Saturday. On the other hand, in the valedictory session on Sunday, the chairpersons and members of the Public Service Commission of all the states will brainstorm. Former Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court Rajesh Bindal will attend the conference as the chief guest on Sunday. (ANI)

