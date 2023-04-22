Left Menu

Such people should be shot at sight: Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on slogans glorifying Atiq Ahmed

Reacting to slogans glorifying slain Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed after offering prayers, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that such people should be shot at sight and Bihar needs Yogi's model of government.

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to slogans glorifying slain Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed after offering prayers, Union Minister Ashwini Choubey said that such people should be shot at sight and Bihar needs Yogi's model of government. This comes after Patna police on Friday said one of the men at the Jumma Namaz (Friday prayer congregations) raised slogans glorifying slain Uttar Pradesh gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed after offering prayers in Patna district.

"After offering Jumma Namaz, one of the men shouted 'Atiq Ahmad Amar Rahe' and used slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Vaibhav Sharma, City SP, Patna, said. Reacting to this, Union Minister said, "The incident is unfortunate and it is regrettable to make such statements and slogans in Bihar, such people should be immediately shot and sighted."

Hitting out at the slogans raised against UP CM Yogi Adityanath and PM Modi, Choubey said, "The manner in which slogans were raised against the Prime Minister of the country and the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh by taking names, is also very unfortunate." "We need the 'Yogi' model in Bihar in which criminals like terrorism mafia are not spared," he added.

Further, Ashwini Kumar Choubey said that in Bihar only the government of the uncle-nephew dynasty and casteism is running, the way Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is giving statements targeting the people of BJP, the public will give them answer by choosing the Yogi model in the state in 2025. "In Bihar, only the government of the uncle-nephew dynasty and casteism is running, the way CM Nitish Kumar is giving statements targeting the people of BJP, the public will give them answer by choosing the Yogi model in the state in 2025. In the coming times the people of Bihar will bring the Yogi model into power, BJP government will also be formed in Bihar." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

