FIR registered against Youth Congress chief Srinivas BV in harassment case, Assam Police team leaves for Karnataka

Assam police registered a case on Saturday based on the complaint filed by Dr Angkita Dutta, former President of Assam Youth Congress against Indian Youth Congress President Srinivas BV. In her complaint, Angkita alleged Srinivas BV of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months.

According to Assam police, a case was registered at Dispur police station under Sections 509,294,341,352,354,354A(iv) and 506 IPC RW Section 67 of The Information Technology Act. On the other hand, a team of Assam police on Saturday left for Karnataka to investigate the case and is likely to arrest Srinivas BV in connection with the case. A senior official of Assam police told ANI over the phone that, a 4-5 members police team left for Karnataka.

While on the other hand Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday expelled Dr Angkita Dutta from the party for six years for "anti-party activities". The order was issued after Dutta levelled a series of allegations against Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Srinivas BV and his IYC secretary in-charge Vardhan Yadav accusing them of "harassing" and "discriminating" against her for the past 6 months. (ANI)

