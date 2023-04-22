Left Menu

BJP's Tarun Chugh slams rival parties for 'pushing' JK into 'deep dark tunnel' in 1990s

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-04-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 22-04-2023 23:54 IST
BJP's Tarun Chugh slams rival parties for 'pushing' JK into 'deep dark tunnel' in 1990s
  • India

BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Saturday lashed out at rival parties, alleging they pushed Jammu and Kashmir into a ''deep dark tunnel in the early nineties'' and the nation ''will never forgive them''.

''The dynasts did the worst but the BJP steered Jammu and Kashmir out of the morass,'' he said attacking the Gandhi, Mufti and Abdullah families.

He was speaking while welcoming prominent activist Zorawar Singh Jamwal and his associates in the BJP.

Chugh recalled the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley in 1990 due to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the ''criminal connivance of the Abdullahas, Muftis and Gandhis who virtually left them to die'' under the shadow of gun. ''Who was the chief minister of J&K in 1990 and who was the Home Minister of India,'' Chugh asked.

Chugh also paid tributes to five soldiers who were killed in a terror attack in Poonch Thursday, saying Pakistan or its notorious ISI will not succeed in their design to disturb the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

J-K BJP president Ravinder Raina said the Modi government's era has been of fulfilment of the expectations of every section of society. The Modi government has been dedicated to the empowerment of all needy, he said, adding the BJP-led government has expectedly fulfilled the hope and aspirations of the people of the country. J&K has especially witnessed a whole lot of positive changes, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Jamwal said he decided to join the BJP because of its pro-people, pro-Jammu and pro-youth policies.

He said the BJP is the only party which has empowered Jammu and ended decades-long ''discrimination'' against the region.

