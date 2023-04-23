Left Menu

Indian police arrest radical Sikh preacher

Further details will be shared by Punjab Police,” the state police said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread fake news.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 23-04-2023 10:11 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 10:08 IST
Amritpal Singh Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Indian police have arrested Sikh separatist Amritpal Singh after hunting for him for more than a month, a police statement said on Sunday. Singh, a preacher in the northwestern state of Punjab where Sikhs are in the majority, has revived talk of an independent Sikh homeland and stoked fears of a return to violence that killed tens of thousands of people in 1980s and early 1990s.

Police have accused Singh and his supporters of attempted murder, obstruction of law enforcement and creating disharmony and said he had been on the run since mid-March. “Amritpal Singh (has been) arrested in Moga, Punjab. Further details will be shared by Punjab Police,” the state police said on Twitter, urging the public not to spread fake news.

