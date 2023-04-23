Left Menu

Fire breaks out in train at MP's Pritam Nagar station, no casualties reported

"Around 150-200 passengers were there in the train and all of them were safe. The fire was later extinguished," said Rajneesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 11:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 11:58 IST
Fire breaks out in train at MP's Pritam Nagar station, no casualties reported
Fire incident in Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu train. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India

Fire broke out in the generator car of the Ratlam-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Demu train at Pritam Nagar station in Ratlam on Sunday morning. "Around 150-200 passengers were there in the train and all of them were safe. The fire was later extinguished," said Rajneesh Kumar, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM).

"Cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. No injuries or casualties have been reported," said DRM. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on April 17, a fire broke out in a local train at Botad Railway Station in Gujarat. The train was scheduled to depart for Ahmedabad. No injuries were reported during the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

