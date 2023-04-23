Left Menu

"Nothing wrong to have ambition in politics..." Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's "prepared for CM post now" remark

"There is nothing wrong to have ambition or a dream in politics everybody has it, so I don't think there is anything wrong with saying openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition," NCP leader Supriya Sule told ANI.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:25 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:25 IST
"Nothing wrong to have ambition in politics..." Supriya Sule on Ajit Pawar's "prepared for CM post now" remark
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule on Sunday backed Ajit Pawar over his statement that he is prepared for the Chief Minister's post in the state and said that there is nothing wrong to have ambition in politics. "There is nothing wrong to have ambition or a dream in politics, everybody has it, so I don't think there is anything wrong with saying openly about it. In fact, he is very honest in talking about his ambition," NCP leader Supriya Sule told ANI.

Earlier in an interview, reacting to the question of whether he aspires to the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister in the 2024 elections, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar asked why 2024, he is prepared for the CM post even now. When asked about the speculation over roaming around Ajit Pawar if he is leaving NCP to join BJP, Sule replied and said, "I find it very amusing. I am very busy with the development works of the state. I hate to say this but there is a lot of gossip going on right now it's unfortunate that nobody focusing on agrarian crises and farmer issues. These issues should be high on the agenda instead of rumours and speculation about Ajit Pawar in the media."

Speaking about his aspiration for the CM post, Ajit Pawar said, "Why 2024, even now prepared for the post." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023