"Does Amritpal have connection with someone in central, Punjab govt?" Surjewala after radical preacher's arrest

Shortly after Amritpal Singh was arrested from Moga, Congress leader Randeep Surjewala on Sunday sought to know if the Khalistan sympathiser had "a connection with someone in the central government or state government". Fugitive Amritpal Singh was arrested in the early hours of Sunday and will be shifted to Dibrugarh, Assam.

Randeep Surjewala, in a press conference here, raised a series of questions regarding Amritpal's arrest and asked why are the central investigative agencies not disclosing the details of the forces supporting him. "...Who helped the anti-India propagandist and supporter of terrorists, Amritpal Singh escape in the first instance?... Where was Amritpal hidden? Who gave him shelter? Where did he stay? Aren't all those forces anti-India? Who is his accomplice? Why aren't the Punjab police, CBI, and IB disclosing it? Foreign powers in Pakistan and also elsewhere are supporting him, why isn't the government coming forward and disclosing it?" Surjewala asked.

"Who are the co-conspirators of the Amritpal operation from India and also elsewhere and what action will the government of India and the government of Pubjab take against it? Does Amritpal have a connection with someone in the central government or in the state government?" he added. Amritpal has been on the run since March 18, the day Punjab Police launched a massive manhunt for him.

National Security Act (NSA) warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed this morning, said Punjab's Inspector General of Police (IGP), Headquarters, Sukhchain Singh Gill after 'Waris Punjab De' chief's arrest earlier today. "NSA warrants were issued against Amritpal Singh and those warrants have been executed today morning...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police around 6.45 am today morning in the village Rode," said Sukhchain Singh Gill.

He said that the Khalistan sympathiser and radical preacher was arrested in a joint operation by Punjab police and the intelligence wing. "Amritpal Singh has been sent to Dibrugarh, Assam and further action will be taken as per law and order in the case. A warning has been issued against those elements trying to jeopardise the peace and harmony of the state," he said.

"...Amritpal Singh has been arrested by Punjab Police at around 6.45 am today morning in village Rode. A joint operation was conducted by Amritsar Police and Intelligence Wing of Punjab Police. He was located in village Rode based on operational inputs by Punjab Police. To maintain sanctity, the Police didn't enter Gurudwara Sahib. He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA...", the IGP said. The crackdown came almost over three weeks after Amritpal's supporters stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23, demanding the release of one of his aides, Lovepreet Toofan.

Amritpal was then declared a fugitive by the police. The Punjab Police had issued a lookout circular (LOC) and non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the 'Waris Punjab De' chief about a month ago.

His associates were earlier arrested from various parts of the state. Two aides of the radical preacher and Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh were arrested at Mohali in Punjab, in a joint operation by Punjab and Delhi Police on April 18.On April 15, Punjab Police arrested his close aide Joga Singh from Sirhind in the Fatehgarh Sahib district.

Another close aid of the pro khalistani leader, Papalpreet Singh was arrested on April 10, in an operation conducted by Punjab Police and its counter-intelligence unit. (ANI)

