Left Menu

Karnataka polls: BJP workers hold campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence in Hubballi

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party workers on Sunday held a campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence in Madhura estate at Hubballi.

ANI | Updated: 23-04-2023 14:58 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 14:58 IST
Karnataka polls: BJP workers hold campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence in Hubballi
BJP workers hold campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The workers of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday held a campaign near Congress leader Jagadish Shettar's residence in Madhura estate at Hubballi. Earlier on April 16, former Karnataka CM Shettar who was denied a ticket to contest the polls quit the BJP and joined Congress.

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, who recently joined Congress said that the BJP had damaged his self-respect and that people of the state are intelligent enough not to support such a party. Speaking to ANI, Shettar said on Saturday, "Many Lingayat leaders left BJP. Hurting my self-respect means hurting the people of the region, which will affect the vote bank of the BJP. The people of the state are wise enough not to cast their vote for BJP."

"Byadagi in Haveri district is not in my constituency. There are so many Congress candidates who are asking me to campaign in their constituencies. BJP senior leaders of the Lingayat community have said that they are going to join the Congress and hundreds of followers within one or two days will also join," he said. Shettar became the second senior leader from the Lingayat community to leave the ruling BJP and join Congress in less than a week. Earlier, former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, Shettar is set to contest from his home-turf Hubbali-Dharwad Central Assembly constituency with a Congress ticket. BJP has fielded Mahesh Tenginkai against the Shettar for the seat in the upcoming polls. The 224-seat Assembly polls are slated to take place in a single phase on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023