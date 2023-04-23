Left Menu

My family not new to being called 'outsider': Goa CM Sawant's father

Someone went and told BJP leader Manohar Parrikar that Pramod Sawant is an outsider, Pandurang Sawant said, while lauding Parrikar for training his son in administrative skills.Pramod Sawant, a doctor and three-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, first won the state Assembly poll in 2012.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 23-04-2023 15:23 IST | Created: 23-04-2023 15:23 IST
My family not new to being called 'outsider': Goa CM Sawant's father
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant's father Pandurang Sawant has said his family and his son are not new to being called ''outsiders", but it does not disturb them.

CM Sawant, who will turn 50 on Monday, has often been labelled by some political and social activists as an ''outsider'' belonging to Sawantwadi in neighbouring Maharashtra.

The chief minister's father, a former functionary of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), told PTI that his family has no connection with Sawantwadi and they have been living in Kothambi village of North Goa for the last four generations.

"My grandfather came here during his childhood from Undir village in Ponda (South Goa) where some of our family members still live. Our ancestral place is Parse in Pernem taluka of North Goa," he said.

"When my son was chosen to contest the election on the BJP ticket for the first time in 2008, we faced a similar agenda. Someone went and told (BJP leader) Manohar Parrikar that Pramod Sawant is an outsider," Pandurang Sawant said, while lauding Parrikar for training his son in administrative skills.

Pramod Sawant, a doctor and three-time MLA from Sankhalim in North Goa, first won the state Assembly poll in 2012. He was first sworn in as the chief minister in 2019 after the demise of then CM Parrikar. He started his second term as the CM in 2022 after the BJP won the state Assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

China becoming close rival of ChatGPT: Microsoft President

 Japan
2
Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

Meridean Overseas: Promoting Overseas Education and Sustainability

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test flight's liftoff; SpaceX rocket explosion illustrates Elon Musk's 'successful failure' formula and more

Science News Roundup: Elon Musk's Starship explodes minutes after first test...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition of ex-prosecutor; U.S. abortion providers relieved but wary as Supreme Court preserves pill access and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump ally Jordan urges court to allow deposition ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Urban Mobility: The Power of Technology-Driven Disruption

Powering the Pacific: How Containerized Energy Could Solve Energy Woes

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023