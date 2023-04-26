Left Menu

PM Modi reaches Chandigarh to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chandigarh on Wednesday and went to the SAD office here to pay his last respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who died at a private hospital in Mohali.Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:00 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 12:56 IST
PM Modi reaches Chandigarh to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo:Twitter/ BJP) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Chandigarh on Wednesday and went to the SAD office here to pay his last respects to former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal who died at a private hospital in Mohali.

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Badal was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali on April 16 after he complained of uneasiness in breathing. He breathed his last around 8 pm Tuesday. He was 95.

The mortal remains of Badal, who straddled the politics of Punjab for over seven decades, have been kept at the party office here as scores of mourners assembled to pay their last respects.

Modi had on Tuesday described the demise of Badal as a ''personal loss'' and said he was a colossal figure of Indian politics who contributed greatly to the nation.

''Extremely saddened by the passing away of Parkash Singh Badal Ji. He was a colossal figure of Indian politics and a remarkable statesman who contributed greatly to our nation,'' Modi had said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023