Senior Madhesi leader Upendra Yadav elected HoR member from Nepal's Bara-2 constituency

Senior Madhesi leader and former Deputy Prime Minister of Nepal Upendra Yadav has been elected as a member of the House of Representatives from Bara constituency-2, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The by-elections were held on Sunday in Nepal's three constituencies Tanhun-1, Chitawan-2 and Bara-2.

Yadav, the Janata Samajwadi Party Chairperson, is the only person from the ruling alliance to have won the by-election.

As per the final vote count results announced late on Tuesday, the senior Madhesi leader received 28,415 votes, while his nearest rival, Shiva Chandra Kushwaha of the Janamat Party, secured 23,334 votes.

The Chief Returning Officer of Bara handed over the election certificate to Yadav late Tuesday.

The other two seats of the Tanhu - 1 and Chitawan - 2 constituencies were won by RSP, in a big blow to the ruling alliance.

Ravi Lamichhane, former TV journalist and the president of the RSP, and prominent economist Swornim Wagle both won the elections held in Chitawan - 2 and Tanhun - 1 constituencies with huge margins.

The by-polls were held after the constituencies felt vacant after Ramchandra Paudel, who got elected from Tanahun-1, and Ramshay Prasad Yadav, who had won from Bara-2, resigned their HoR positions after getting elected as the President and the Vice President, respectively.

The Chitaan-2 constituency fell vacant after the Supreme Court invalidated the citizenship certificate of Lamichhane, who had won the seat in the November 20 elections.

Yadav was defeated by Dr CK Raut, Chairman of Janamat Party, in the Member of House of Representatives election from the Saptari electoral constituency-2, held on November 20 last year.

The Madhesi community in Nepal's southern Terai region is mostly of Indian origin.

In view of the by-election in Bara-2 constituency on Sunday, the border points near Motihari in Bihar remained closed for 72 hours, last week, according to the District Administration Office in Bara. The victory for the newly formed RSP was a shameful defeat for the larger parties run by senior leaders. In both constituencies, the Nepali Congress had fielded its candidates with the backing of the ruling alliance.

The new eight-party alliance, led by Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' includes the Nepali Congress, Communist Party Nepal-Maoist Centre, CPN-Unified Socialist, Nagarik Unmukti Party, Janamat Party, Janta Samajwadi Party, Lokatantrik Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janamorcha.

In the 275-member House, the UML has 78 lawmakers, while CPN (Maoist Center) has 32. CPN (Unified Socialist) and RSP have 10 and 20 members, respectively. Janamat Party has 6 members, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party 4, and Nagarik Unmukti Party 3 members in the Parliament.

