Maha: Have been batting for transparency in departmental postings, but not getting success, says BJP minister

Maharashtra Public Works Department (PWD) minister Ravindra Chavan has said that despite instructing officials that there should be transparency in departmental postings, he has not been getting enough success. Chavan said he has often told engineers to create something that they can claim to be theirs after superannuation. “I have tried to tell this in every departmental meeting that there should be transparency in postings,” Chavan said at a news conference on Monday. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader said he has also told officials not to compete for postings. The PWD is a very crucial department that takes care of roads in the state. “There should be a full stop to the politics that goes in these postings. I have said this repeatedly as the PWD minister. But unfortunately, I am not getting enough success,” the minister said.

