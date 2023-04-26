Left Menu

Navalny says Russian investigators are preparing new terrorism charges against him

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that he is being investigated on terrorism charges that could see him sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:40 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 13:37 IST
Navalny says Russian investigators are preparing new terrorism charges against him
Alexei Navalny Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that he is being investigated on terrorism charges that could see him sentenced to 30 years in prison. In comments published on Twitter by Navalny aides, the Kremlin critic, who is already serving sentences totalling eleven and a half years on charges including fraud, said: "They have presented absurd allegations that threaten me with 30 years in prison ... that I, while in prison, commit terrorist acts."

Navalny was poisoned in Siberia in August 2020 with what Western laboratories established was a nerve agent. The Kremlin denied trying to kill him. He was jailed the following year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany. His campaigning organisations have been banned in Russia as "extremist". This month Russian investigators formally linked Navalny supporters to the murder of Vladlen Tatarsky, a popular military blogger and supporter of Russia's campaign in Ukraine, who was killed by a bomb in St Petersburg. Navalny allies have denied any connection to the killing.

Separately on Wednesday, Russian investigators said that 11 people have been put on an "international wanted list" in a case linked to Navalny, state-owned news agency TASS reported.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Power of Data: How Azure and Power BI Can Transform Your Business

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023