Left Menu

'Brazenly intimidatory statement': Jairam Ramesh slams Shah's remarks on Karnataka polls

The Congress on Wednesday termed Home Minister Amit Shahs remarks that Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if the grand old party comes to power as a brazenly intimidatory statement, and accused him of issuing threats during the election campaign.Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnatakas Belagavi district, Shah said the development of the state will be on the reverse gear if the Congress forms the government.If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots, the home minister had said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 13:52 IST
'Brazenly intimidatory statement': Jairam Ramesh slams Shah's remarks on Karnataka polls
Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday termed Home Minister Amit Shah's remarks that Karnataka will be afflicted with riots if the grand old party comes to power as a ''brazenly intimidatory statement'', and accused him of ''issuing threats'' during the election campaign.

Addressing a public meeting on Tuesday in Karnataka's Belagavi district, Shah said the development of the state will be on the ''reverse gear'' if the Congress forms the government.

''If the Congress comes to power, dynastic politics will be at an all-time high and Karnataka will be afflicted with riots,'' the home minister had said. Hitting back at Shah, Congress general secretary in-charge Communications Jairam Ramesh said, ''This is a brazenly intimidatory statement. The Union Home Minister having allegiance to an organisation banned by India's very first Home Minister is now issuing threats during an election campaign when staring at certain defeat.'' In another tweet, Ramesh said that it is now clear that BJP is losing Karnataka decisively. The response of the people to the campaigns of the Congress leadership has been overwhelming, he said.

''This explains Amit Shah's 4-I strategy: Insult, Inflame, Incite and Intimidate. Shame on Shah! We are raising it with the ECI,'' Ramesh said.

The Congress had slammed Shah on Tuesday as well over his reported remarks that the upcoming Karnataka polls are not just to elect MLAs but to entrust the future of the state in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Opposition party had claimed that the comments were an ''insult'' to 6.5 crore Kannadigas.

Voting for the Karnataka Assembly polls will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes is scheduled for May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023