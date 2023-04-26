Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:17 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.
Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Masoud Setayeshi
- Iranian
- Belgium
- Assadollah Assadi
- Paris
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Purple Quarter Announces Kiran Satya as the Regional CEO for India, Middle East & Africa
2 persons found dead near violence hit-Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh
Chhattisgarh: 2 persons found dead near violence-hit Biranpur village
Chhattisgarh: Family member of man killed in Biranpur communal clash to get government job
2 persons found dead near violence hit-Biranpur village in Chhattisgarh; police launch probe