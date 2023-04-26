Left Menu

Iran diplomat jailed in Belgium to be freed in prisoner swap - Iran judiciary

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:21 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:17 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
An Iranian diplomat sentenced to 20 years in prison in Belgium will soon be released in a prisoner swap deal, Iran's judiciary spokesperson Masoud Setayeshi said on Wednesday.

Assadollah Assadi was sentenced in 2021 over a foiled 2018 bomb plot targeting an Iranian opposition group in Paris.

 

