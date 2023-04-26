Left Menu

TN CM condoles Parkash Singh Badal's death

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-04-2023 14:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 14:44 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday condoled the death of former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal and showered praise on the veteran leader's contribution to people's welfare. On his Twitter handle, Stalin said: ''Deeply saddened by the demise of veteran leader and five-time CM of Punjab Thiru Parkash Singh Badal. His rich contributions to Indian polity & Punjab's welfare will always be etched in our memories. Deepest condolences to his bereaved family & admirers.'' MDMK general secretary Vaiko said Badal epitomised friendship and his passing away was a huge loss for the entire nation and not only Punjab. Expressing shock and recalling his association for about three decades with the leader, Vaiko said: ''In the whole of Punjab, it was Badal who had been incarcerated for the longest time. He had been in Coimbatore prison for a year and a half.''

