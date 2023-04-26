Left Menu

Uttarakhand minister Chandan Ram Das dies of cardiac arrest

Uttarakhands Minister for Transport and Social Welfare Chandan Ram Das died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Bageshwar, a senior official said.The 65-year-old was brought to the district hospital this afternoon after he complained of suffocation in the chest, Bageshwars Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:24 IST
Uttarakhand's Minister for Transport and Social Welfare Chandan Ram Das died of a heart attack on Wednesday in Bageshwar, a senior official said.

The 65-year-old was brought to the district hospital this afternoon after he complained of suffocation in the chest, Bageshwar's Chief Medical Officer DP Joshi said. ''He was shifted to the ICU as his condition worsened. Despite all efforts, he could not be saved,'' the CMO said.

The minister could not be taken to a some other hospital in an air ambulance as his condition did not allow it, Joshi said. The BJP leader represented Bageshwar in four consecutive assemblies since 2007, but he became a minister for the first time in the Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet. Chief Minster Dhami expressed grief at his colleague's sudden death, saying it has left him shocked. ''His death is an irreparable loss in the field of politics and public service,'' Dhami said.

A three-day state mourning till April 28 has been declared in the hill state and all offices, banks, treasuries and sub-treasuries have been closed for a day on Wednesday.

