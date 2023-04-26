Left Menu

Rajasthan: Mali community members continue to block highway over separate quota demand

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:25 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:25 IST
Rajasthan: Mali community members continue to block highway over separate quota demand
  • Country:
  • India

Members of the Mali community continued block the Jaipur-Agra National Highway in Bharatpur for the sixth consecutive day on Wednesday demanding separate reservation, even as the Rajasthan government ''agreed'' to look into their demands.

A delegation of the community led by its leader Murari Lal Saini met Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at his residence here on Tuesday, but the protestors have not vacated the highway as yet.

The protestors have also not yet allowed to get the post mortem done of a man belonging to the community who allegedly hanged himself from a tree near the protest site over the quota issue, police said. They added that the family members of the deceased refused to take the body and demanded compensation and a government job.

Saini, who is the convener of the Phule Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, had on Tuesday said the state government has ''agreed to look into our demands''. However, he said the decision on calling off the agitation has yet not been taken by the people of the community at the protest site.

Talks are being held with the community members to end their protest.

''The protest is still continuing. Talks are being held over their issues. The family members and others refused to accept the body. They have demanded compensation and a government job,'' Nadbai Deputy Superintendent of Police Nitiraj Singh said.

Members of the Mali community, which falls in the OBC category, are demanding a separate 12 per cent reservation, the formation of a separate Luv Kush Welfare Board and hostel facilities for the children from the community, among others.

The protesters, who are camping in tents, have blocked an about one-kilometre stretch of the NH-21 near Arauda village by placing stones on the road.

For those commuting between Jaipur and Agra, traffic has been diverted to avoid congestion, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023