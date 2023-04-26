Left Menu

Badal will be fondly remembered for his qualities: RSS condoles demise of SAD patriarch

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 15:39 IST

The RSS on Wednesday condoled the demise of Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and said that he will be fondly remembered for a long time for his qualities.

In a joint message posted on Twitter, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said Badal ''carved a special place in the public life of Punjab'' through his impressive personality and work, and across the country by his simplicity and humility.

He will be fondly remembered for his qualities for a long time, they added.

Badal, who became Punjab's chief minister five times and had been part of the movement for a separate Punjabi-speaking state, died at a private hospital in Mohali near Chandigarh on Tuesday, nine days after being admitted with breathing problems. He was 95.

With his passing away, the absence of a dedicated, experienced personality in the political life of the nation will be felt for a long time, Bhagwat and Hosabale said.

''We express our deepest condolences on the demise of Parkash Singh Badal ji and pray to the Almighty that his family members get the strength to bear this loss. May his soul attain moksha,'' they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

