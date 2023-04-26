Stalin to invite Murmu to inaugurate new govt hospital in Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin would invite President Draupadi Murmu on April 28 to inaugurate the new 1,000-bed multi-speciality government hospital here, the government said.

An official release here said Stalin would leave for Delhi on Thursday night and call on President Murmu on Friday.

The 1,000-bed hospital was set up at an outlay of Rs 230 crore on the premises of King Institute of Preventive Medicine at Guindy here. The six-floor 51,429 square metre facility has several specialities and super-specialities and high-tech amenities.

On June 3, 2021, the birth anniversary of former chief minister M Karunanidhi, Stalin had announced setting up of the hospital. The date of inauguration of the hospital is expected to be known later.

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, in the meanwhile, left for Delhi in a morning flight.

