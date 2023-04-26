Left Menu

China's Xi says he will send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis

China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported. Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, state broadcaster CCTV said.

Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, state broadcaster CCTV said. China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelenskiy, according to the report.

Xi said in early April he was willing to speak with Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy had repeatedly asked Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.

