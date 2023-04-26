China's Xi says he will send representatives to Ukraine, hold talks on crisis
China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported. Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, state broadcaster CCTV said.
- Country:
- China
China will send special representatives to Ukraine and hold talks with all parties on resolving the crisis there, President Xi Jinping told his Ukrainian counterpart on Wednesday, Chinese state media reported.
Xi made the remarks during a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, state broadcaster CCTV said. China will focus on promoting peace talks, and make efforts for a ceasefire as soon as possible, Xi told Zelenskiy, according to the report.
Xi said in early April he was willing to speak with Zelenskiy. Zelenskiy had repeatedly asked Xi to meet him, including after the Chinese leader visited Russia's President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Zelenskiy
- Moscow
- China
- CCTV
- Ukraine
- Chinese
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Xi Jinping
- Ukrainian
- Russia
ALSO READ
Russia's war on Ukraine latest: Russian forces press offensive in east
Chinese airlines swamped with cabin crew applicants as travel rebounds
Chinese airlines swamped with cabin crew applicants as travel rebounds
WRAPUP 2-Chinese navy ships remain around Taiwan after drills end
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents