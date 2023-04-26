China's Xi talks with Ukraine's Zelenskyy by phone

Chinese leader Xi Jinping talked Wednesday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy by phone, state media reported, in a long-awaited move after Beijing said it wanted to act as peace mediator in Russia's war against Ukraine.

No details of the phone call were immediately released.

China has tried to appear neutral in the war but refused to criticise Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Xi's government released a peace proposal in February and called for a cease-fire and peace talks.

Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a joint statement before the February 2020 invasion saying their governments had a “no limits friendship.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)