Germany assessing implications of Russian control of energy companies' assets
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-04-2023 17:57 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:18 IST
- Country:
- Germany
Germany must assess the concrete implications of Russia's move to take temporary control of assets belonging to Finnish energy group Fortum and its former German subsidiary Uniper, a German finance ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin late on Tuesday signed a decree establishing temporary control of the Russian assets of the two European state-owned energy firms.
