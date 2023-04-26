Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking peoples support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings.

PTI | Hiriyur | Updated: 26-04-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 26-04-2023 17:26 IST
Priyanka Gandhi holds roadshow in Karnataka, urges people to vote for Congress
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday held a massive roadshow here waving at a large enthusiastic crowd along the route, seeking people's support for the party in the May 10 Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Standing atop a specially-designed vehicle, she was greeted by the crowd gathered on the sides of the roads and on nearby buildings. A large number of party workers holding Congress flags were seen marching along with the vehicle, as it passed through the streets, amid drum beats and slogans like 'Congress party ki jai', 'Priyanka Gandhi ki jai', 'Rahul Gandhi ki jai'. Vadra was accompanied by AICC General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala and other local party leaders. Addressing the people at the end of the roadshow, she said the upcoming election is important for Karnataka, and urged them to vote for Congress.

Highlighting the issues of price rise and unemployment, among other hardship faced by the people, she said, the ''40 per cent BJP government'' in Karnataka, has ''looted'' the people of the State with multiple scams such as PSI recruitment, seeking commission from contractors among others.

''Make Congress victorious, make Karnataka win. In this election, vote for your future, future of your children and your state,'' she added. Vadra earlier in the day visited Sharada temple in Sringeri and addressed a public meeting in Balehonnur. The elections to the 224-member assembly will be held on May 10 and results will be declared on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

Archaeologists in Peru find adolescent mummy wrapped in bundle

 Peru
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governor signs strict abortion bill into law and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug; North Dakota governo...

 Global
3
BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Refinery

BRIEF-Century Aluminum Company To Acquire 55% Interest In Jamalco Alumina Re...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch site; US, S. Korea to sign space cooperation agreement during summit and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX wins approval to add fifth U.S. rocket launch s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

The Wearable Tech Revolution: Changing Our Lives

Nuclear Energy: A Clean, Safe, and Efficient Power Source

How Blockchain is Changing the Face of Social Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023