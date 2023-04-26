Cong condoles loss of lives in 'cowardly Naxalite attack' in Dantewada

The Congress on Wednesday condoled the killing of 10 police personnel and a driver in a naxal attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi calling it a cowardly act.

Ten policemen, returning from an anti-Maoist operation, were killed when their vehicle was blown up by an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) on Wednesday, officials said.

Kharge termed the attack ''cowardly'' and said the Congress government in the state is fighting Naxalism and will win this battle.

''The martyrdom of our 10 DRG (District Reserve Guard) jawans and a driver in a cowardly attack in an anti-Naxal operation in Dantewada, Chhattisgarh is deeply saddening. Humble tributes to the bravehearts. We are with the bereaved families,'' Kharge said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The fight against Naxalism in Chhattisgarh is in its last phase and our government will win in it,'' the Congress president said. In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said, ''The news of the martyrdom of 10 DRG jawans and a driver in the cowardly Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada is saddening.'' ''I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this difficult time. My salute and tributes to all the brave martyrs,'' he said.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress said the news is very saddening. ''We stand with their families in this hour of grief,'' the party said.

Visuals from the site of the incident showed a huge crater splitting the road wide open. The policemen were members of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) special force of the state police. DRG comprises mostly local tribals trained to combat Maoists. The attack site is around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

