TN geared up to liaison with Centre for evacuation of Tamils from Sudan, CM tells PM

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that around 400 persons from Tamil Nadu were stranded in Sudan and the State government was ready to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry for their expeditious evacuation.

Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi that around 400 persons from Tamil Nadu were stranded in Sudan and the State government was ready to coordinate with the External Affairs Ministry for their expeditious evacuation. Stalin, writing to Modi, said there were an estimated 400 natives of Tamil Nadu stranded in Sudan who were expecting assistance to return to India. The state government, meanwhile, set up a control room in Tamil Nadu House in Delhi (011-2419 3100, 9289516711, tnhouse@nic.in) and a similar facility at the Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non Resident Tamils (91-96000 23645, nrtchennai@gmail.com) in Chennai to facilitate evacuation. ''While the first batch of stranded Indians is onboard (the naval vessel) INS Sumedha, the state government has been receiving frantic calls from relatives of the stranded persons,'' Stalin said.

The chief minister said the state administration was ready to support and coordinate with the ministry of external affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudan to facilitate flow of information regarding the stranded natives of Tamil Nadu and to extend all help for their expeditious evacuation.

''With the complex and evolving security situation in Sudan, it is comforting to know that the Indian Airforce aircraft and the Indian Navy vessels are strategically near Sudan to facilitate the swift movement of Indian citizens out of the country,'' Stalin added.

''I hope 'Operation Kaveri' will bring peace and happiness to all the families of Indians stranded in Sudan, awaiting the safe return of their near and dear ones. We reiterate our readiness to extend our cooperation for the evacuation efforts of Indian citizens from Sudan,'' the chief minister said.

