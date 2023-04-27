Left Menu

The Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwals house here, accusing him of spending crores on renovation of his official residence.The BJP has accused Kejriwal of spending nearly Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area, during 2020-2022, while the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues.Carrying a model of a mansion, the protesters took out a march from Chandgiram Akhara on Ring Road towards the Delhi chief ministers residence.

BJP holds protest over expenditure on renovation of Kejriwal's official residence
The Delhi BJP on Thursday staged a protest near Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house here, accusing him of spending crores on renovation of his official residence.

The BJP has accused Kejriwal of spending nearly Rs 45 crore on renovation of his official residence at 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines area, during 2020-2022, while the Aam Aadmi Party has alleged that the BJP was trying to divert attention from real issues.

Carrying a model of a mansion, the protesters took out a march from Chandgiram Akhara on Ring Road towards the Delhi chief minister's residence. Kejriwal has been occupying the Civil Lines residence after becoming chief minister in 2015. The BJP has alleged that Kejriwal, who had claimed to promote honesty and simplicity while entering politics, has built a ''palace of corruption''.

Hitting back at the BJP, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh had said it was trying to divert attention from important issues.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence was built in 1942 and the roof had collapsed thrice, Singh had said.

Following the roof collapse incidents, the Public Works Department (PWD) suggested a new house be built and this was done, he had said claiming Rs 30 crore was spent on the rebuilt house.

