Left Menu

Congress alleges Amit Shah of promoting "hatred" & "maligning" opposition, files police complaint in Bengaluru

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Chief of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar filed a police complaint on Thursday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, according to the complaint copy.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:21 IST
Congress alleges Amit Shah of promoting "hatred" & "maligning" opposition, files police complaint in Bengaluru
Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and DK Shivakumar files complaint against Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leaders Randeep Singh Surjewala, Dr Parmeshwar and Chief of Karnataka Congress DK Shivakumar filed a police complaint on Thursday against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP leaders, according to the complaint copy. In the complaint filed at Bengaluru's High Grounds police station, Amit Shah was alleged of making provocative statements, promoting enmity and hatred and maligning opposition during his recent rallies in the poll-bound Karnataka.

"Union Home Minister has said that if Congress comes to power then there will be communal rights. How can he say this? We have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India on this," said DK Shivakumar after filing the complaint. The complaint mentions the name of Amit Shah, concerned BJP leaders and the organisers of the rally at Vijaypura and other locations in Karnataka on 25th April.

"Speech given by Amit Shah was shockingly riddled with flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of Indian National Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms," read the complaint. A video link of the alleged hate speech was also attached to the complaint. Sections like 153, 505 (2), 171G and 120B of IPC were mentioned in the complaint. It is to be noted that Amit Shah is doing back to back to back rallies as BJP's star campaigner for the Karnataka Assembly Polls which is scheduled for May 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023