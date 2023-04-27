Left Menu

Leaders across political spectrum at Parkash Singh Badal's village to pay last respects

Their two daughters and a son also stood beside the mortal remains of the Akali stalwart at their residence.Former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, estranged nephew of Parkash Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, among other leaders were also present.The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term.

PTI | Badal | Updated: 27-04-2023 13:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 13:48 IST
Leaders across political spectrum including BJP president J P Nadda, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah visited Parkash Singh Badal's ancestral village in Muktsar district on Thursday to pay their last respects to the Akali stalwart who served Punjab as chief minister for five times.

Badal's mortal remains were kept on a flower-decked tractor trolley and were headed to the family's farmland around a kilometer from the residence. A platform has been erected there for the last rites.

His son Sukhbir Singh Badal along with others stood on the tractor-trolley with folded hands as it made its way through the sea of mourners.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, senior BJP leader Tarun Chugh, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, and former union minister Praful Patel paid homage to the former chief minister.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Congress leader Deepender Hooda, Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma, Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, former Punjab minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa also paid their last respects to the departed leader.

They offered condolences to Sukhbir Singh Badal and other family members.

People in huge numbers queued up at Badal's residence to pay tributes and express grief.

Badal died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in the village as many dignitaries will be visiting for the last rites.

Earlier, the mortal remains of Badal were kept for the last 'darshan' at his residence.

Badals's son Sukhbir Badal and daughter-in-law Harsimrat Kaur Badal could be seen in tears. Their two daughters and a son also stood beside the mortal remains of the Akali stalwart at their residence.

Former Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal, estranged nephew of Parkash Singh Badal, former minister Bikram Singh Majithia, among other leaders were also present.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He served as chief minister in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

