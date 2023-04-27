Gujarat Cong to start 'Jan Manch' initiative to connect to people to expose BJP govt

The Gujarat Congress will start a platform called 'Jan Manch' to allow people to voice their grievances, issues and expose corruption in the Bharatiya Janata Party government in the state.

Starting from May 1, which is also the state's Foundation Day, party leaders will visit talukas under the Jan Manch initiative, Gujarat Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda said at a press conference here.

''Jan Manch will give a platform to people to voice their concerns. The party will try to resolve them by raising it at appropriate forums, including the Assembly. Unemployed youth, farmers, tax payers, women, labourers etc are facing lots of problems but the BJP government does not have time for them,'' the senior MLA said.

''The BJP government in the state is busy celebrating festivals. There is rampant corruption in government offices, farmers are not getting compensation for crop loss, law and order is deteriorating, there police inaction against anti-social elements and lack of employment. We want people to use Jan Manch to expose the BJP government,'' Chavda added.

Gujarat Congress president Jagdish Thakor said the BJP, after winning a record 156 seats in the 182-member Assembly in the December 2022 polls, has become arrogant and was crushing voices of dissent.

''People can't express their concerns freely because the ruling party believes in crushing every voice of dissent. Through this year-long initiative, we will collect written representations from people, take follow-up from administration and fight to ensure justice for the people,'' said Thakor.

