Left Menu

Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial

Jean Carroll on Thursday, as a civil trial resumes over her claim that the former U.S. president raped her and lied about it. Under questioning from her lawyers on Wednesday, Carroll testified in graphic detail about how Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 27-04-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 15:30 IST
Trump lawyers set to attack writer's rape claim at civil trial
Former US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Donald Trump's legal team is expected to attack the credibility of former Elle magazine columnist E. Jean Carroll on Thursday, as a civil trial resumes over her claim that the former U.S. president raped her and lied about it.

Under questioning from her lawyers on Wednesday, Carroll testified in graphic detail about how Trump allegedly assaulted her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s. Trump has consistently denied the allegations and claimed that Carroll made them up to sell books and hurt him politically.

Carroll told jurors in Manhattan federal court that Trump's subsequent denials shredded her credibility and ruined her career, costing her most of a readership she spent decades building. Lawyers for Carroll are expected to resume their questioning on Thursday, and Trump's team will then get to cross-examine her.

Carroll is seeking unspecified damages from Trump who leads the Republican field in the 2024 presidential campaign. The lawsuit concerns an alleged rape in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996, where Carroll said Trump coaxed her before slamming her into a wall and raping her.

Carroll says Trump later defamed her by calling her rape claim a hoax, saying that she was not his “type” and accusing her of making up the story to sell her memoir. Trump is not attending the trial and is not required to.

He scorned the case in Wednesday posts on his Truth Social platform, saying Carroll was promoting a "fraudulent & false story" and calling her lawyer a "political operative." U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan warned that Trump could face more legal problems if he kept discussing the case outside of court, and twice advised Trump's legal team to speak with the former president about it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023