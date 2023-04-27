Left Menu

Will pay attention to my uncle the way Raj Thackeray paid to his: Ajit

PTI | Pune | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:30 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:29 IST
Will pay attention to my uncle the way Raj Thackeray paid to his: Ajit
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition leader Ajit Pawar (File Photo:ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Thursday said he would ''pay attention'' to his uncle, party supremo Sharad Pawar, the same way Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray paid to his.

Pawar's retort came in response to Thackeray's `advise' to him in an interview, conducted by Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and NCP MP Amol Kolhe.

Thackeray said that Ajit Pawar should pay his uncle the same kind of attention he pays outside.

Asked by reporters here about the remark, Ajit Pawar said, ''The way Raj Thackeray paid attention to his own uncle, I will also pay attention to my uncle.'' Notably, the MNS chief parted ways with his uncle, Shiv Sena founder late Bal Thackeray, in 2006 to start his own outfit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023