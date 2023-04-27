UK nurses strike on May 2 would be unlawful, court rules
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:48 IST
The British government on Thursday succeeded in limiting the length of an upcoming strike by nurses, after the health department took legal action against a trade union over the dispute.
The final day of a 48-hour strike called by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN), which begins on the evening of April 30, would be unlawful as a vote to strike is only valid for six months after a ballot, Judge Thomas Linden ruled.
