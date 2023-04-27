Dilprit Singh joins BJP ahead of ULB polls in UP

Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Dilprit Singh on Thursday joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak here.Singh, who contested the last assembly election as a Congress nominee from Lucknow Cantt seat, held the post of president City Congress Committee Lucknow South.Soon after Singh joined the BJP, the Congress issued a letter expelling him from the party for anti-party activities.Welcoming those joining the party, Pathak hoped Singh and his supporters would work to ensure BJP candidates win the upcoming urban local body polls.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 27-04-2023 16:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 16:48 IST
Senior Congress leader Dilprit Singh on Thursday joined the BJP along with his supporters in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak here.

Singh, who contested the last assembly election as a Congress nominee from Lucknow Cantt seat, held the post of president City Congress Committee Lucknow (South).

Soon after Singh joined the BJP, the Congress issued a letter expelling him from the party for anti-party activities.

Welcoming those joining the party, Pathak hoped Singh and his supporters would work to ensure BJP candidates win the upcoming urban local body polls. Pathak also read out names of those who have joined the BJP from rival parties ahead of the urban body polls.

On Sunday, Samajwadi Party's mayoral candidate from Shahjahanpur Archana Verma joined the BJP in the presence of Pathak in Lucknow. Hours later, she was declared the BJP candidate for the same post.

Polling for the urban local bodies in the state is slated in two phases — on May 4 and May 11.

The counting of votes will be held on May 13.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

