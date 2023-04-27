Finland's election winner seeks to govern with anti-immigration party

Finland's conservative National Coalition, winner of this year's parliamentary election, said on Thursday it hopes to form a majority government together with the anti-immigration Finns Party and two smaller groups.

The four parties will negotiate under the leadership of National Coalition Party (NCP) head Petteri Orpo who is widely expected to replace left-wing leader Sanna Marin as Finland's next prime minister.

