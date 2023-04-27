Microsoft wrong to say Activision deal block is bad for Britain - PM's spokesman

A spokesman for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Microsoft's president was wrong to say the decision to block the company's acquisition of Activision Blizzard was bad for Britain and the European Union was a better place to do business. "Those sorts of claims are not borne out by the facts," the spokesman said.

The government would continue to engage with Microsoft but Britain's antitrust regulator, who blocked the deal on Wednesday, was independent, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)