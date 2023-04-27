Left Menu

Governance happens through innovations, new ideas: PM Modi

Highlighting the role of technology in good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said governance happens through innovations and new ideas.

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:34 IST
Governance happens through innovations, new ideas: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Highlighting the role of technology in good governance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said governance happens through innovations and new ideas. Addressing the 20th anniversary of the SWAGAT (State Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) initiative in Gujarat via video conferencing, "Governance happens through innovations and new ideas. The SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat demonstrates how technology can be efficiently used to resolve people's grievances."

"The uniqueness of SWAGAT initiative in Gujarat is that it embraces technology to address people's grievances. The SWAGAT initiative ensured prompt resolution of the grievances of people. Even after 20 years, SWAGAT means ease of living and reach of governance," he added. PM Modi interacted with the past beneficiaries of the scheme. The programme was held in Gandhinagar in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

The Swagat online grievance redressal scheme was launched by Narendra Modi in April 2003 during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat. The prime objective of the scheme was to resolve the grievances of citizens in an efficient and time-bound manner. The aim of the initiative was to bridge the gap between people and the government, leveraging on technology. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO this year; US FDA approves Biogen's ALS drug and more

Health News Roundup: Biotech firm raises $2.2 million in first Russian IPO t...

 Global
2
Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource Management

Bajaj Foundation Wins Top CSR Award for Exceptional Work in Water Resource M...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking dust; New image reveals violent events near a supermassive black hole

Science News Roundup: China's Mars rover likely idled by sunlight-blocking d...

 Global
4
Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of health insurance company Niva Bupa

Big data, AI and ML helping us create better connect with customers: CEO of ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

The Digital Payment Revolution: Why it's the Future of the Economy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023