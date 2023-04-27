Left Menu

Turkey's Erdogan is in good health, minister says

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 27-04-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 17:39 IST
Fahrettin Koca Image Credit: Twitter (@drfahrettinkoca)
Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Thursday that President Tayyip Erdogan was in good health and would continue with his daily scheduled programmes as soon as possible, after Erdogan postponed some campaign rallies a day earlier.

Erdogan on Wednesday canceled his scheduled campaign rallies for that day and Thursday, citing health reasons. Late on Tuesday, Erdogan cut short a live TV interview during which he said he felt unwell with an upset stomach.

"The infectious gastroenteritis he has experienced has lessened its effect," Koca said, speaking in the central Konya province.

