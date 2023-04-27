Left Menu

Security personnel, officials will definitely avenge recent attack in Dantewada: Chhattisgarh CM

While speaking to ANI, CM Baghel said," This incident will not affect our morale, instead our security personnel and officials will battle intensely and definitely avenge".

ANI | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:34 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:33 IST
Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
By Tanmay Sakalley Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday said that the recent naxal incident in Dantewada will not affect the morale of the government instead security personnel and officials will battle intensely and definitely avenge the attack.

While speaking exlusively to ANI, CM Baghel said, "This incident will not affect our morale, instead our security personnel and officials will battle intensely and definitely avenge". "Jagargunda, which was once considered as a base headquarters of Naxals, is now under our reach. Moreover, we have opened the camp near the base of Hidma. Naxalites will have to find some other place to hide as we are covering the entire area and very soon that area will be made free from Naxalism. Our forces have broken the courage of Naxals," he added.

CM Baghel further mentioned in the last four and a half years 75 camps of security forces have been opened in the core area. "In the last four-and-half years, 75 camps of security forces have been opened in the core area. Earlier, the camps were set up in buffer zones and security personnel have to cover long distances during naxal operations for three-four days the jawans got tired but now, the roads have been constructed and camps established," he said.

Responding to a query on TCOC (Tactical Counter Offensive Campaign), CM Baghel said, "During the summer when visibility increases TCOC is conducted by our troopers as they go out to search. With constant searching, security personnel encircle Naxals on precise tip-off so they have the option either to surrender or get eliminated," he said. Expressing his deep condolence towards the family members of DRG personnel and a civilian killed in the naxal attack, CM Baghel said, "Sacrifices of jawans will not go in vain and we are proud that our jawans died on the line of duty".

On April 26, A total of 11 personnel were killed in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada after an IED attack was carried out by Naxals on a vehicle carrying District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel near Aranpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

