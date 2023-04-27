Left Menu

WB: Internet suspended in violence-hit Kaliaganj; National SC panel visits dead girl’s family

PTI | Kaliaganj | Updated: 27-04-2023 23:48 IST | Created: 27-04-2023 23:48 IST
WB: Internet suspended in violence-hit Kaliaganj; National SC panel visits dead girl’s family
  • Country:
  • India

The authorities on Thursday imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 of CrPC and suspended internet services in entire Kaliaganj town in West Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur district, which has been rocked by violence since last week over a 17-year-old girl's death.

National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder visited the girl's family and alleged there were attempts to suppress the truth.

A civic volunteer, who was injured in the violence, died in a hospital during the day.

Tension was palpable in Kaliaganj as police raided several locations overnight in search of those involved in the violence.

A demonstration over the girl's death had turned violent on Tuesday as a mob set the Kaliaganj police station on fire, and thrashed on-duty police personnel. The protestors claimed she was raped and murdered, though a preliminary post-mortem examination report did not indicate that.

Mijanur Rehman, a civic volunteer who was critically injured on Tuesday, succumbed while undergoing treatment at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes vice chairperson Arun Halder alleged non-cooperation from Uttar Dinajpur district administration and Raiganj Police District SP during his visit to Kaliaganj.

Speaking to PTI, Halder said that none of the District Collector and SP were present when he met the victim's family member in Kaliaganj.

''The IG North Bengal, district collector and SP have been served a notice to reply within seven days. I could sense that there was an attempt to suppress the truth,'' Halder said.

Several people were detained but police refused to divulge the details, citing the sensitivity of the issue.

In a tweet, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari of the BJP alleged that one Mrityunjay Barman was shot dead by the police. He also shared the photo and video of a body, which could not be independently verified by PTI.

However, a senior officer of the Raiganj Police District rejected the allegation.

The officer said that a large contingent of the police has been deployed in the area, where the situation is ''peaceful'' at present.

Later in the evening, the district administration suspended internet connection and imposed Prohibitory Orders under Section 144 CrPC in the entire Kaliaganj town to keep a check on the law and order situation, a senior official said.

Prohibitory Orders have initially been clamped in parts of the town on Sunday.

''These measures will continue till April 30,'' the officer said.

On Friday, the body of the girl was found floating in a canal. She went missing a day earlier after leaving home for her tuition classes.

After recovering the body, police allegedly dragged it on the road a few metres, triggering widespread criticism, and eventually leading to the suspension of four Assistant Sub Inspectors (ASIs).

The girl's family has been alleging that she was raped and murdered, and filed a police complaint against a 20-year-old man and his father who have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023