Left Menu

Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls

A total of 73 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council CADC in south Mizorams Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9.Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said 73 candidates will now contest the election, with the withdrawal of an independent nominee on Wednesday.

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 28-04-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 00:11 IST
Mizoram: 73 candidates in fray for Chakma council polls
  • Country:
  • India

A total of 73 candidates are in fray for the upcoming elections to Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in south Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, an official said on Thursday.

Polling for the 20-member council will be held on May 9.

Lawngtlai Additional Deputy Commissioner and Returning Officer Abraham Beirazi Khithie said 73 candidates will now contest the election, with the withdrawal of an independent nominee on Wednesday. The last date for withdrawal of candidature was Thursday.

The Mizo National Front (MNF), BJP and Congress have fielded 20 candidates each, while the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) named 13 nominees. A total of 35,885 voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls. There are 70 polling stations within the Chakma council, the official said. Counting of votes will take place on May 11.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

Powerful new obesity drug poised to upend weight loss care

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sales fade; U.S. state abortion legislation to watch in 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca increases bets on China as COVID vaccine sa...

 Global
3
WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

WRAPUP 3-Drugmakers scout for deals, ramp up research spending

 Global
4
Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

Man held for abduction, rape of 16-year-old girl in UP's Saharanpur

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Dark Side of Technology: Understanding Cyberbullying and How to Put an End to It

Don't Get Hooked: The Dangers of Spoofing and Phishing

The Cybersecurity Revolution: How to Stay Safe in a Digitally Connected World

Quenching the Thirst: Why Goal 6 is Essential for Our Future Generations

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023