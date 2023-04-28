Former US VP Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump -media reports
Reuters | Updated: 28-04-2023 02:45 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 02:45 IST
Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand investigating former President Donald Trump's alleged role and efforts to overturn the 2020 election, multiple news outlets reported on Thursday, citing unnamed sources.
Pence was inside the courthouse for more than seven hours, according to ABC News.
