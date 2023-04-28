Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

White woman who accused lynched teen Emmett Till dies

A white woman whose discredited accusations against Black teenager Emmett Till led to his lynching in 1955 has died in Louisiana, according to a coroner's report. Till's murder in Mississippi helped ignite the Civil Rights movement, in part because his mother held an open-casket funeral, with a photo of her son's badly disfigured body appearing in Black media at the time.

Democrats, Republicans dig in on debt-ceiling standoff after House action

The U.S. Senate showed no sign of moving to avoid a looming debt-ceiling crisis on Thursday, as Republicans rejected calls to raise the $31.4 trillion limit without conditions and Democrats dismissed the idea of talks. A day after the House of Representatives approved a Republican package that would lift the borrowing limit and slash federal spending, lawmakers in both parties dug in as the clock ticked toward a potential first-ever default that could cripple the U.S. economy and unsettle financial markets worldwide.

U.S. appeals court upholds Florida voting law that judge found discriminatory

A federal appeals court on Thursday upheld several Republican-backed voting restrictions in Florida, overruling a lower court judge who had found the laws intentionally discriminated against minority voters. In a split 2-1 decision, a panel of judges at the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the evidence did not show that lawmakers deliberately targeted Black voters when they passed provisions limiting the use of ballot drop boxes, barring third-party organizations from collecting voter registration forms and preventing people from engaging with voters in line.

U.S. military leak suspect appears in court; had arsenal, prosecutors say

A U.S. Air National Guardsman accused of leaking military secrets appeared in federal court on Thursday, where a judge expressed concern the 21-year-old's knowledge of classified material might be valuable to a foreign government. "Some of the information he" is accused of taking "he actually copied," U.S. Magistrate David Hennessy said. "If I write something, I'm going to remember it reasonably well."

Trump accuser tells jury: 'He raped me whether I screamed or not'

E. Jean Carroll, a writer accusing Donald Trump of raping her in the mid-1990s, pushed back during a cross-examination on Thursday, exclaiming: "He raped me whether I screamed or not." Asked by Trump's lawyer why she did not scream during the alleged attack, Carroll said she was panicked and "not a screamer" by nature.

Former US Vice President Pence appears before grand jury probing Trump - source

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence appeared before a grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump's role in efforts to overturn the 2020 election, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Pence was inside U.S. District Court in Washington for more than seven hours, ABC News and NBC News reported earlier. Representatives for Pence had no comment.

Special Report-How a fake ID repeatedly enabled Hyundai suppliers to employ child labor in Alabama

On Nov 22, a team of state and federal labor officials conducted a surprise inspection and noticed a young-looking worker at a warehouse operated here by the logistics unit of Korean automaking giant Hyundai Motor Group. The inspectors, according to an Alabama Department of Labor field report reviewed by Reuters, had received a complaint from an unspecified tipster about "under-age children working" at the facility. During their visit to Hyundai Glovis Co Ltd, the report notes, the boy "was manually restacking large metal castings."

US Equal Rights Amendment blocked again, a century after introduction

The U.S. Senate on Thursday fell short of the votes needed to enshrine equal rights for women in the Constitution, a century after a guarantee of gender equality was proposed in Congress. With a 51-47 vote in favor, Senate Democrats and supporters were nine votes shy of the 60 needed for a resolution to clear the 100-member chamber's filibuster hurdle.

US ramping up deportations and expanding legal pathways to deter border crossers

The United States will ramp up deportations while also expanding legal pathways for would-be migrants as it braces for a possible spike in illegal border crossings when COVID-19 restrictions are set to end next month, U.S. officials said on Thursday. The U.S. will double or triple the number of deportation flights to some countries and aim to process migrants crossing the border illegally "in a matter of days," the U.S. State Department and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said in a fact sheet about their plans.

Schumer calls for Texas court to reform rules amid 'judge shopping' claims

Top U.S. Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer on Thursday warned the chief judge of a Texas federal court in a letter that Congress could intervene unless he agrees "to reform the method of assigning cases to judges" in the district. Schumer told U.S. Chief District Judge David Godbey of the Northern District of Texas, where plaintiffs have frequently sued to challenge Biden administration policies, that they have taken advantage of the rules "to hand-pick individual district judges seen as particularly sympathetic to their claims."

