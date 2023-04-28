Left Menu

Dhankar refers breach of privilege notice against Jairam Ramesh to Rajya Sabha privileges committee

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2023 09:57 IST | Created: 28-04-2023 09:54 IST
Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar has referred to the privileges committee for examination a complaint by a BJP MP for alleged breach of privilege against Congress' chief Whip Jairam Ramesh over his remarks against the chair.

The complaint was filed by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi against Ramesh for making disrespectful observations against the Rajya Sabha Chairman and casting aspersions on his impartiality.

Ramesh had, during the last budget session of Parliament, allegedly said the Chairman should not be the ''cheerleader'' of the ruling dispensation and should also hear the opposition.

The budget session saw repeated disruptions and failed to transact any significant business following opposition uproar over its demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

An official communication by the Rajya Sabha secretariat regarding ''Reference of a question of privilege to the Committee of Privileges of the Rajya Sabha'' confirmed the action.

“Members are informed that the Chairman, Rajya Sabha has referred, under rule 203 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), a question of alleged breach of privilege arising out of the complaint of Dr. Sudhanshu Trivedi, Member, regarding making continual and deliberate disrespectful observations against Chairman, Rajya Sabha and casting aspersions on his impartiality by Shri Jairam Ramesh, Member, to the Committee of Privileges for examination, investigation and report,'' the Rajya Sabha Secretariat's communication said.

Another ruling BJP member has also filed a complaint against the senior Congress leader and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha on similar grounds of disrespecting the chair, but the Chairman has not taken any action on it yet, sources said.

