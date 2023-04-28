Left Menu

Neeraj Chopra extends support to protesting wrestlers

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for quick action from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association IOA president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra on Friday extended his support to the protesting wrestlers and called for ''quick action'' from the authorities in order to ensure that justice is served.

Chopra expressed his disappointment a day after Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha came down heavily on the wrestlers for hitting the streets to resume their protests instead of approaching its athletes' commission to lodge their complaints against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Ace javelin thrower Chopra, who scripted history by winning India's first-ever gold medal in athletics at the Olympics, said ''it hurts'' to see the wrestlers taking to the street in search of justice.

He tweeted, ''It hurts me to see our athletes on the streets demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not. What's happening should never happen. ''This is a sensitive issue, and must be dealt with in an impartial and transparent manner. Pertaining authorities must take quick action in order to ensure that justice is served.''

